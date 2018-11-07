ELECTION UPDATE | West Branch schools income tax fails


November 6, 2018 at 10:38p.m.

BELOIT

Final unofficial results reveal West Branch schools income tax has 1,014 votes for, 38.66 percent, and 1,609 votes against, 61.34 percent

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$159000