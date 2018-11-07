ELECTION UPDATE | Trump accuser loses bid for Ohio statehouse seat

COLUMBUS

A woman who during the 2016 presidential election accused Donald Trump of sexually harassing her more than a decade ago has lost her bid for a seat in Ohio’s legislature.

Democrat Rachel Crooks lost on Tuesday to incumbent Republican state Rep. Bill Reineke in her first attempt at a public office.

The former Trump Tower receptionist said she met Trump in 2006 and that she was 22 when she says he kissed her “directly on the mouth” against her will.

Trump denied the accusations when they first surfaced a month before the 2016 election.

Crooks says she decided to run in Ohio’s Republican-leaning 88th House District partly because she thinks Trump escaped consequences for harassment alleged by her and others.