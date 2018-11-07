ELECTION UPDATE | Republican Yost wins Ohio attorney general post

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s Republican state Auditor Dave Yost has defeated a former Democratic federal prosecutor to become the state’s next attorney general.

Yost and Democrat Steve Dettelbach traded barbs on health care, clergy abuse in the Roman Catholic church, a failed charter school and the state’s unrelenting opioid crisis during the run-up to Tuesday’s vote.

Yost campaigned on his efforts to fight public corruption in the state and to keep special interests out of the lawmaking process. Dettelbach highlighted his efforts as U.S. attorney for northern Ohio to combat human trafficking and drug trafficking.

This was Dettelbach’s first bid for elected office. He served as U.S. attorney for northern Ohio from 2009 to 2016. Before being elected state auditor in 2010, Yost served as Delaware county auditor and prosecutor.