ELECTION UPDATE | Niles voters reject new type of school levy

NILES

Niles voters have rejected a new type of school levy on their ballot called a substitute that would have combined two existing levies that expire in 2019 and 2022 into one and make it permanent.

Unofficial vote totals show the levy losing 61 percent to 39 percent.

School officials have said the levy would not cost voters any additional money, but they acknowledged that it would provide the district with a one-time bump in revenue for any new construction in the school district.

Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said Tuesday that the school district will definitely come back in the 2019 primary with either a renewal on the levy that expires in 2019 or another try at the substitute levy.