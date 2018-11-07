ELECTION UPDATE | Molly Johnson has lead in county court race

YOUNGSTOWN — Molly Johnson is leading in the race for the Mahoning County Court Judge with 187 precincts reporting and is the expected winner.

Johnson has received 10,998 votes. Kathi McNabb Welsh has received 9,418 votes. Christopher Sammarone has received 7,074 votes. JP Morgan has received 6,436 votes. Matt Gambrel has received 5,552 votes and A. Ross Douglass had received 4,770 votes.