ELECTION UPDATE | Molly Johnson elected Mahoning County Court Judge


November 6, 2018 at 10:48p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Molly Johnson has won the race for the Mahoning County Court Judge.

Johnson has received 11,885 votes.

Kathi McNabb Welsh has received 10,050 votes. Christopher Sammarone has received 7,531 votes. JP Morgan has received 7,060 votes. Matt Gambrel has received 5,917 votes and A. Ross Douglass had received 5,122 votes.

