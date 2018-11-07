ELECTION UPDATE | Michael Rulli wins 33rd district Senate seat
YOUNGSTOWN
Michael Rulli has won the race for the 33rd district Senate seat.
Rulli won with a combined total of 65,531 votes between Mahoning and Columbiana county. John Boccieri received a combined total of 59,262.
