ELECTION UPDATE | Lepore-Hagan wins 58th House district
YOUNGSTOWN — Democratic incumbent Michele Lepore-Hagan has been reelected to the 58th House District. Lepore-Hagan has 25,319 votes, while Simon received 10,784 according to unofficial final results.
