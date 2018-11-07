ELECTION UPDATE | Lepore-Hagan wins 58th House district


November 6, 2018 at 10:34p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Democratic incumbent Michele Lepore-Hagan has been reelected to the 58th House District. Lepore-Hagan has 25,319 votes, while Simon received 10,784 according to unofficial final results.

