ELECTION UPDATE | GOP's Chabot wins 12th term in Cincinnati congressional district
COLUMBUS
A veteran Republican congressman has been elected to a 12th term after a heated challenge by a Democrat who drew national attention.
The GOP’s Steve Chabot of Cincinnati held off Aftab Pureval in Tuesday’s election.
The 36-year-old Pureval was coming off a major local upset in 2016, when he unseated the Republican incumbent clerk of courts for Hamilton County. He also drew attention as the son of immigrants: a Tibet-born mother and India-born father.
The 65-year-old Chabot lost in 2008 as Democrat Barack Obama was elected president, but won his seat back in 2010. Redistricting then put Republican-dominated Warren County just northeast of Cincinnati into his district. President Donald Trump campaigned there Oct. 12 with Chabot.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 4, 2018 4:34 p.m.
Ohio Dems hope to increase presence in Congress
- November 7, 2018 midnight
DeWine wins Ohio gubernatorial race
- June 13, 2018 7:15 p.m.
Ex-Rep. Gabby Giffords speaks against gun violence in Ohio
- August 7, 2018 9:05 a.m.
OHIO RACE | Ohio contest could signal Democrats' momentum for November
- April 28, 2018 midnight
Ryan, Johnson stand out in congressional contests
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.