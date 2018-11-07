ELECTION UPDATE | GOP's Chabot wins 12th term in Cincinnati congressional district

COLUMBUS

A veteran Republican congressman has been elected to a 12th term after a heated challenge by a Democrat who drew national attention.

The GOP’s Steve Chabot of Cincinnati held off Aftab Pureval in Tuesday’s election.

The 36-year-old Pureval was coming off a major local upset in 2016, when he unseated the Republican incumbent clerk of courts for Hamilton County. He also drew attention as the son of immigrants: a Tibet-born mother and India-born father.

The 65-year-old Chabot lost in 2008 as Democrat Barack Obama was elected president, but won his seat back in 2010. Redistricting then put Republican-dominated Warren County just northeast of Cincinnati into his district. President Donald Trump campaigned there Oct. 12 with Chabot.