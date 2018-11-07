ELECTION UPDATE | Don Manning now leading for 59th House District
YOUNGSTOWN — Republican Don Manning is narrowly leading Democrat Eric Ungaro in the race for the 59th District House seat with 187 precincts reporting. Manning has 22,262 votes, while Ungaro has 21,826.
