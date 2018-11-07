ELECTION UPDATE | Dem breaks Mich. power bloc, GOP takes Okla. gov.'s seat

WASHINGTON (AP)

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer has won the Michigan governor’s race to break a Republican power bloc that had been a top target for Democrats.

Whitmer is a former state legislative leader and defeated Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette (SHOO’-tee) in Tuesday’s election. She will succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.

Republicans had controlled the governor’s office and both chambers of the Michigan Legislature since racking up big victories in the 2010 midterm elections during Democratic President Barack Obama’s tenure. The GOP used that trifecta of power to enact congressional and state legislative maps that favored Republicans.

That made Michigan a top target for national Democrats.

Whitmer’s victory continues a trend of party changes in Michigan. Voters have not elected back-to-back governors of the same party since the 1960s.

But in Oklahoma, Republican businessman Kevin Stitt has won the open gubernatorial seat.

Stitt defeated former Democratic attorney general Drew Edmondson in Tuesday’s election to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Mary Fallin.

Stitt will be paired with Republican majorities in the Oklahoma House and Senate in the traditionally conservative state.

He won election by casting himself as a businessman who is a political outsider in the mold of President Donald Trump.