ELECTION UPDATE | David D'Apolito will be 7th District Court of Appeals Judge


November 6, 2018 at 10:44p.m.

David D'Apolito will be 7th District Court of Appeals Judge

YOUNGSTOWN

David D'Apolito has won the race for 7th District Court of Appeals Judge.

D'Apolito has received 50,903 votes, while Kathleen Bartlett received 29,337.

