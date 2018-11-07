ELECTION UPDATE | David D'Apolito will be 7th District Court of Appeals Judge
David D'Apolito will be 7th District Court of Appeals Judge
YOUNGSTOWN
David D'Apolito has won the race for 7th District Court of Appeals Judge.
D'Apolito has received 50,903 votes, while Kathleen Bartlett received 29,337.
