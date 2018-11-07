ELECTION UPDATE | Closest Trumbull race was family court judge


November 6, 2018 at 10:35p.m.

WARREN

The closest race in Trumbull County in this election was for family court judge. Defense attorney Sam Bluedorn received 50.76 percent of the votes compared to defense attorney Sarah Kavoor getting 49.24 percent in unofficial results.

They were running to replace Judge Pamela Rintala, who is retiring.

