ELECTION UPDATE | Closest Trumbull race was family court judge
WARREN
The closest race in Trumbull County in this election was for family court judge. Defense attorney Sam Bluedorn received 50.76 percent of the votes compared to defense attorney Sarah Kavoor getting 49.24 percent in unofficial results.
They were running to replace Judge Pamela Rintala, who is retiring.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 8, 2018 8:07 p.m.
ELECTION UPDATE | Absentee votes have Bluedorn ahead in Trumbull Family Court race
- December 7, 2016 10:40 a.m.
Ohio Supreme Court suspends lawyer for attack ads in appellate court race
- February 10, 2017 midnight
Scramble is on to succeed judges who can’t run again due to age
- November 7, 2018 12:05 a.m.
New judges will preside over 7th District appeals, Mahoning County courts
- December 24, 2016 12:04 a.m.
Close to $250,000 was raised in a Mahoning County judicial race
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.