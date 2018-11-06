ELECTION UPDATE | 14,305 Trumbull County residents are experiencing a power outage

WARREN

First Energy reported 14,305 Trumbull County residents are experiencing a power outage due to severe weather.

Warren city was hit hardest with 2,574 outages. Warren Township residents have 1,969 reported residents without power.

A Trumbull County Board of Elections official said 21 precincts are without power, but seven of them have back-up generators.

The board is taking paper ballots to those without power to ensure everyone can still vote.

Once voting is complete, the board will scan the paper ballots in the affected precincts as they would with absentee ballots.

The village of Lordstown reported 1,602 residents affected.

The following townships are also affected: Bazetta, Bloomfield, Braceville, Bristol, Farmington, Champion, Greene, Gustavus, Kinsman, Mecca, Mesopotamia, Newton, Southington and Weathersfield.

Niles and the villages of Yankee Lake West Farmington are affected.

There are also 3,596 Mahoning County residents without power. Berlin Township reported the most with 1,087 outages.