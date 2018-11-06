ELECTION DAY

Polls are open today in Ohio from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Election 2018 webcast will air from 8 to 11 tonight on Vindy.com and include the best commentary, insight and results.

Live guests from across Ohio and the Mahoning Valley will join hosts Bertram de Souza, Louie Free and Editor Todd Franko.