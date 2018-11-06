UPDATE | City schools to lay off 18 employees by Dec. 31

YOUNGSTOWN — Eighteen Youngstown City Schools employees will be out of a job effective Dec. 31.

A district press release said: “A reduction in force notifications were sent to 18 Youngstown City School District employees Monday. Those affected will work through December, but the district will continue to cover their health insurance through June 30.”

“It’s never a happy occasion when someone loses his or her job, but we hope that it will cushion the blow to continue to offer health insurance coverage through the end of the school year to those affected,” said Krish Mohip, chief executive officer, in the release.

According to the district's release, among the affected are three attendance intervention specialists, three instructional framework specialists, five deans, two student encouragers, one administrative assistant, one utility administrator and three social workers.

"Reducing those positions, plus the retirements of three others mean a projected savings of $602,000 in fiscal year 2019," the release said.