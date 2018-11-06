Billboard names Ariana Grande 2018 Woman of the Year
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The music industry is honoring Ariana Grande.
Billboard on Tuesday named the 25-year-old award-winning singer its 2018 Woman of the Year. Grande will receive the award at Billboard's 13th annual Women in Music event on Dec. 6 in New York City.
Previous recipients include Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Selena Gomez.
In a statement Billboard's vice president of content Ross Scarano says Grande "consistently stands up for herself and her decisions in a world that often isn't hospitable to that sort of strength in young women."
In the past year, Grande has had Top 40 hits including "No Tears Left To Cry," ''Breathin'" and "God Is A Woman."
She helped organize the One Love Manchester concert last year, raising more than $23 million for victims of the Manchester bombing.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 21, 2017 11:24 a.m.
Drake, Beyonce, Chainsmokers win early Billboard awards today
- June 4, 2017 midnight
Watch Ariana Grande's Manchester concert for free
- May 24, 2017 9:56 a.m.
UK deploys 1,000 soldiers to protect key sites after bombing
- August 29, 2016 midnight
Beyonce slays at 2016 VMAs
- August 15, 2018 midnight
REALITY TV VMAs are about more than awards
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.