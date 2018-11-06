Alli is police chief

LOWELLVILLE

The village appointed Elrico “Rick” Alli as the city’s full-time police chief Monday evening during a special council session.

Alli was named interim police chief in 2016 after the resignation of then chief Richard Jamrozik amid allegations he had beaten and threatened his girlfriend.

Before working in Lowellville, Alli had retired from the Youngstown Police Department as a detective sergeant and began his own private investigation company.

He’s also worked for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the Coitsville Police Department and the Mill Creek MetroParks Police Department.

Prosecutor’s office gets $161,895 grant

WARREN

Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office has been awarded a $161,895 Victims of Crime Act grant to fund its victim/witness program for another year.

The funding, announced by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, is a $13,600 increase over last year’s award.

The attorney general’s office has continuously funded the county’s victim/witness program since 1986. The money will be used to fund three full-time employees who cover the adult and juvenile courts.

County commissioners have pledged to match a percentage of the state grant.

The program provides courtroom advocacy and updates for county victims of felony crime. It also helps victims in applying for Ohio Victims of Crime Compensation funds even if the offender is not apprehended.

Business loses $52K after email scam

AUSTINTOWN

A Victoria Road business is reportedly out more than $52,000 after email scammers re-routed a payment meant for one of its suppliers.

Township police suspect the scammers obtained access to an email account of one of the township business’ suppliers, Scanwell Corp., and emailed a request for payment for about a $52,000 invoice, along with instructions for “a new payment method,” according to a police report. The money was sent but the vendor never received it.

“[Representatives] found that the vendor’s computer system had been hacked and they had sent the money to an unknown person[s],” the report states.

Austintown detectives continue to investigate. The business has also filed a report with the FBI.

Stabbing-death trial

YOUNGSTOWN

Closing arguments are expected at 9 a.m. today in the Albert Byrd IV murder trial. Byrd, 24, of Wilshire Drive, is accused of the Aug. 1 stabbing death of Jermaine Donlow, 26, in a Tyrell Avenue apartment.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito is hearing the case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

