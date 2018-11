Agenda Wednesday

Niles Civil Service Commission, 4:05 p.m., conference room A, 34 W. State St.

McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Warren City Schools financial advisory committee, noon, lower level technology lab, administration building, 105 High St.

Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., community room, Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.