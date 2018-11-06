2018 General Election ballot | Ohio, Mahoning, Trumbull

OHIO

ISSUE 1

A constitutional amendment to reduce penalties for crimes of obtaining, possessing, and using illegal drugs. Shall the amendment be approved?

GOVERNOR

Richard Cordray (D)

Mike DeWine (R)

Constance Gadell-Newton (G)

Travis M. Irvine (L)

SECRETARY OF STATE

Kathleen Clyde (D)

Frank LaRose (R)

Dustin R. Nanna (L)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Steve Dettelbach (D)

Dave Yost (R)

TREASURER

Rob Richardson Jr. (D)

Robert Sprague (R)

AUDITOR

Robert C. Coogan (L)

Keith Faber (R)

Zack Space (D)

SUPREME COURT

(Jan. 1, 2019 term) Craig Baldwin

Michael P. Donnelly

(Jan. 2, 2019 term) Mary DeGenaro*

Melody J. Stewart

U.S. SENATE

Sherrod Brown (D)* Jim Renacci (R)

U.S. HOUSE

6TH DISTRICT Bill Johnson (R)*

Shawna Roberts (D)

13TH DISTRICT Chris DePizzo (R)

Tim Ryan (D)*

Source: Election boards, Ohio Secretary of State

MAHONING COUNTY RACES

STATE SENATE (33rd)

John Boccieri (D) Michael A. Rulli (R)

STATE REP (58TH)

Michele Lepore-Hagan* (D) David T. Simon (R)

STATE REP (59TH)

Don Manning (R) Eric Ungaro (D)

COMMISSIONER

Rick Barron (R) Carol Rimedio-Righetti (D)*

AUDITOR

Ralph T. Meacham (R)*

COMMON PLEAS JUDGE

(Jan. 1, 2019 term) Anthony Donofrio

County Court Judge

(Jan. 1, 2019 term) Scott D. Hunter*

County Court Judge

(Jan. 2, 2019 term) Joseph M. Houser*

County Court Judge

(Term starting Jan. 3, 2019) A. Ross Douglass Matt Gambrel Christopher Sammarone J.P. Morgan Kathy McNabb Welsh Kelly Johns Molly Johnson

APPELLATE COURT (7TH)

(Feb. 9, 2019 term) Kathleen Bartlett*

David A. D’Apolito

ISSUES

MENTAL HEALTH & RECOVERY BOARD: A 1.35-mill levy – a 0.85-mill renewal and a 0.5-mill increase – for five years for current expenses.

CHILDREN SERVICES: A 1.85-mill, 5-year renewal levy for care and placement of children.

AUSTINTOWN: A 3.2-mill levy – a 2.4-mill replacement and a 0.8-mill increase – levy for police services.

BEAVER: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents.

BEAVER: A 1-mill, 5-year additional levy for the fire department.

BERLIN: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents.

BOARDMAN: A 0.6-mill levy – a 0.3-mill renewal and a 0.3-mill increase – for park purposes.

CAMPBELL: Renewal of a 1-percent income tax for five years.

CANFIELD: A charter amendment to restrict council members, including current ones, from serving more than four consecutive terms.

CANFIELD: A charter amendment to have council members, starting with the 2019 general election, elected to four-year terms.

COITSVILLE: A 2-mill additional levy for fire protection for a continuing period of time.

ELLSWORTH: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents.

GREEN: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents.

JACKSON: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents.

JACKSON: A 1.5-mill additional levy for a continuous period of time for the police department.

POLAND TOWNSHIP: A 2.03-mill, 7-year additional levy for streets and bridges.

SEBRING: A 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for recreational purposes.

SMITH: A 1-mill, 5-year additional levy for current expenses.

STRUTHERS: A 3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for streets and bridges.

WESTERN RESERVE JFD: A 1-mill additional levy for a continuous period of time for fire services.

BOARDMAN SCHOOLS: A 2.4-mill, 10-year renewal levy for emergency requirements.

POLAND SCHOOLS: A 2.65-mill, 5-year renewal levy for emergency requirements.

SOUTH RANGE SCHOOLS: An 8.8-mill, 10-year renewal levy for 10 years to avoid an operating deficit.

WEST BRANCH SCHOOLS: A 0.5-percent, 5-year additional earned income tax.

YOUNGSTOWN: Amendment eliminating term limits for city council members.

YOUNGSTOWN: Amendment eliminating term limits for city council president.

YOUNGSTOWN: Amendment to enact Drinking Water Protection Bill of Rights.

LIQUOR OPTIONS

AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 13: Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Fabulous Times, 3681 Connecticut Ave.

AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 19: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Marino’s, 5423 Mahoning Ave.

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 2: Weekly sale of spirituous liquor at Fire Fox Cafe, 7393 California Ave.

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 3: Weekly sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Pho Saigon, 6532 South Ave.

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 3: Sunday sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Pho Saigon.

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 29: Weekly sale of beer at Roxbury Pizza, 558 E. Western Reserve Road.

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 29: Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Roxbury Pizza.

ELLSWORTH PRECINCT 2: Weekly sale of wine, mixed beverages at Ellsworth Sunoco, 11025 Akron-Canfield Road.

ELLSWORTH PRECINCT 2: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Ellsworth Sunoco.

Source: Election board

TRUMBULL COUNTY

COMMISSIONER

Frank S. Fuda (D)*

Niki Frenchko

Mary E. Williams (R)

AUDITOR

Adrian S. Biviano (D)*

CORONER

(Unexpired term) Thomas James (D)*

STATE REP (63RD)

Glenn W. Holmes (D)*

Jim Hughes (R)

STATE REP (64TH)

Michael J. O’Brien (D)*

Martha Yoder (R)

COMMON PLEAS COURT

(Jan. 1, 2019 term) Ronald J. Rice*

(Jan. 3, 2019 term) Andrew D. Logan*

DOMESTIC RELATIONS COURT

(Jan. 1, 2019 term) Sandra Stabile Harwood*

(Jan. 3, 2019 term) Samuel F. Bluedorn

Sarah Thomas Kovoor

COUNTY COURT

Eastern District

Marty Nosich

APPELLATE COURT

11TH DISTRICT (2/9/19 term) Matt Lynch

Darya Klammer

(2/10/19 term) Casey O’Brien

Mary Jane Trapp

ISSUES

BAZETTA: A 3-mill additional levy for five years for roads and bridges.

BLOOMFIELD: A 0.7-mill replacement tax for five years for current expenses.

BRISTOL SCHOOLS: A 0.7-mill additional tax for five years for safety and security.

BROOKFIELD SCHOOLS: A 1.9-mill additional tax for five years for repairs and construction.

BROOKFIELD: A zoning plan establishing land-use zones.

CHAMPION: A 1.2-mill renewal for five years for maintaining fire equipment.

FARMINGTON: A 2.5-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for street and bridge repair and resurfacing.

GUSTAVUS: A 1-mill tax renewal for five years for maintaining and operating cemeteries.

GUSTAVUS: A 2.8-mill renewal tax for four year for maintaining fire services.

HARTFORD: A 2-mill renewal tax for five years for police vehicles and communications.

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP: A 3.5-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for police services.

JOHNSTON: A 2-mill renewal tax for five years for fire services.

LABRAE SCHOOLS: A 3-mill renewal levy for five years for renovating and equipping school sites.

LAKEVIEW SCHOOLS: A 3.2-mill renewal levy for five years for emergency requirements.

LIBERTY SCHOOLS: A 3.7-mill renewal levy for five years for emergency requirements.

LIBERTY: A replacement of 1.25 mills of an existing tax and an increase of 1.25 mills for 12 years for general construction.

MAPLEWOOD SCHOOLS: A 5-mill renewal for five years for renovating and remodeling.

MECCA: A 1-mill additional tax for five years for current expenses.

NEWTON: A 0.5-mill renewal for five years for cemetery maintenance.

NEWTON FALLS JFD: A 2.5-mill renewal for five years for providing emergency medical service.

NEWTON FALLS: A charter amendment to raise the salary of the mayor by 1.5 percent.

NEWTON FALLS: A 2-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for roads and bridges.

NILES SCHOOLS: An 11.7-mill substitute levy for a continuing period of time for necessary requirements.

SOUTHINGTON SCHOOLS: A 3.85-mill renewal levy for four years for emergency requirements.

SOUTHINGTON: A 1-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for the fire department and EMS protection.

WARREN TOWNSHIP: A 1.5-mill renewal for five years for police vehicles and communications.

WEST FARMINGTON: A 6.6-mill renewal for five years for operating expenses.

LIQUOR OPTIONS

Girard PRECINCT 4C: Sunday sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Trumbull Grocery, 421 Trumbull Ave.

HUBBARD PRECINCT 1B: Sunday sale of spirituous liquor at Eagle Grille and Tavern, 29 N. Main St.

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP PRECINCT A: Sunday sale of beer at Brookfield Sunoco, 1837 Brookfield Road.

JOHNSTON PRECINCT B: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Quinn’s Johnston Market, 6210 Youngstown-Kingsville Road.

WARREN PRECINCT 4D: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Cruise Thru, 452 Elm Road.

Source: Election board