Youngstown holiday parade, tree-lighting ceremony is Nov. 30

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony is Nov. 30.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. in Central Square. The parade will commence at 6:30 p.m. The route will begin on East Federal Street near Commerce Street and will finish on West Federal Street at Vindicator Square.

The tree lighting will take place immediately following the parade, about 7:30 p.m., followed by pictures with Santa.

Other activities include:

• Festivities in Central Square at 4 p.m.

• Youngstown Holiday Flea at the DeYor Performing Arts Center from 4 to 8 p.m.

• Free admission to OH WOW! Children’s Center for Science & Technology from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

• Youth Jersey Giveaway Night at Youngstown Phantoms game at 7:30 p.m.

To sponsor or to participate in this year’s parade, visit www.youngstowncityscape.org or call 330-742-4040.