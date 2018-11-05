Warren Taco Bell sanitized after worker tests positive for hepatitis A

WARREN — The Taco Bell restaurant at 2757 Elm Road was sanitized after an employee tested positive for the hepatitis A virus.

When the restaurant learned of the infection, the owner of the franchise “began immediately working with Taco Bell and local health officials,” the Taco Bell Corp. said in a news release this morning.

“The team member in question is on leave and won’t return to work until cleared by medical professionals,” Taco Bell said.

“All team members currently working at this restaurant have been offered vaccinations, and the restaurant was thoroughly sanitized. Additionally, all team members have been offered further training on illness policies and procedures.”

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that can affect a person’s liver’s ability to function, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“You’re most likely to get hepatitis A from contaminated food or water or from close contact with a person or object that’s infected,” the Mayo Clinic says. “Mild cases of hepatitis A don’t require treatment. Most people who are infected recover completely with no permanent liver damage.”

Additionally, the Mayo Clinic says, “Practicing good hygiene, including washing hands frequently, is one of the best ways to protect against hepatitis A. Vaccines are available for people most at risk.”

Symptoms of hepatitis A are fatigue; sudden nausea and vomiting; abdominal pain or discomfort, especially on the upper right side beneath the lower ribs by the liver; clay-colored bowel movements; loss of appetite; low-grade fever, dark urine; joint pain; yellowing of the skin and the whites of the person’s eyes; and intense itching.

“Ensuring the health and wellbeing of our team members and our customers is our highest priority, which is why we are taking this matter so seriously,” Taco Bell’s statement says.