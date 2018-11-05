USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal
Associated Press
The U.S. Olympic Committee is moving to revoke USA Gymnastics' status as the governing body for the sport at the Olympic level, meting out the nuclear option to an organization that has botched its own reorganization in the wake of a sex-abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.
In an open letter to the gymnastics community today, USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said "you deserve better," and that the challenges facing USA Gymnastics are more than it is capable of overcoming as currently constructed.
The organization, even with a newly constructed board of directors, made repeated mistakes after the revelations Nassar molested Olympians while working as a volunteer.
They included the botched hiring of a program coordinator and an interim CEO to replace Kerry Perry, who lasted less than a year on the job after replacing Steve Penny.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 19, 2018 9:47 a.m.
U.S. Olympic turmoil: 'How do you sleep at night?'
- November 10, 2017 1:12 p.m.
Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman: I was abused by doctor
- February 1, 2018 12:08 a.m.
SPORTS DIGEST || Warren Sports Hall will meet Feb. 13
- December 21, 2017 midnight
Gymnast says settlement covered up sex abuse
- January 26, 2018 5:58 p.m.
MSU athletic director retires over Nassar sex abuse
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.