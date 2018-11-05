TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Chelsea A. Noufer, 26, of Cortland, and Christian Thoma, 35.

Robert W. Rice, 53, of Clarks Mills, Pa., and Trina L. Peterson, 50, of same.

Ryan G. Meyer, 35, of Hubbard, and Tina M. Jurich, 37, of New Middletown.

Anthony C. Root, 18, of North Bloomfield, and McKenzie C. Semenko, 18, of Warren.

Ann M. Ciavarella, 31, of Warren, and Brian R. Haynam, 40, of same.

Mukadas A. Rahaman, 35, of Niles, and Nicole M. Wesley, 44, of Warren.

Jessica M. Higgins, 36, of Warren, and Donald E. Rihel, 52, of same.

Harvey T. Ingram, 24, of Niles, and Victoria R. Konkol, 23, of same.

Michael J. Burnett, 30, of Leavittsburg, and Malia M. Hawkins, 21, of same.

Katelyn M. Collins, 23, of Warren, and Anthony J.M. Carter, 23, of same.

Christina Bansberg, 34, of Youngstown, and Kristopher R. Moss, 36, of same.

Elizabeth A. Plyer, 34, of Vienna, and Brian S. Shapiro, 44, of same.

Sajjad H. Bajwa, 30, of Warren, and Tonya L. Hall, 48, of Niles.

Tyler S. Schumacher, 29, of Chicago, and Angelene C. Cicero, of same.

Tricia L. Magyarosi, 28, of Hubbard, and Tyler L. Vincent, 30, of Akron.

John T. Hunter, 24, of Mercer, Pa., and Jessica Simondinger, 24, of same.

Emmerly C. Lietrot, 34, of Warren, and Timothy Miller, 51, of same.

Nicolette S. Stewart, 31, of Warren, and Andrew T. Cline, 24, of same.

Brian P. Thompson, 36, of Bristolville, and Maria K. Zubko, 37, of same.

Jessica E. Rechak, 48, of Hubbard, and Donald L. Mercandino, 57, of same.

Garner E. Yates, 62, of Youngstown, and Mary A. DeLung, 53, of Warren.

Robert A. Branch, 30, of Bristolville, and Katie L. Culver, 23, of same.

Shantay D. Adams, 27, of Warren, and Dion R. Rosenboro, 29, of same.

Dissolutions Asked

Michele Garman and Thomas R. Garman.

Janine E. Bostardi and Anthony Bostardi.

Thomas M Kuhn, Sr. and Nicolette Kuhn.

Joseph Delzotti and Sheryl L. Delzotti.

Cecil L. Genier and Kimberley S. Genier.

Gayle J. Blangero and Thomas L. Blangero.

Phyllis L. Bowman and Daniel Anthony Kolenick.

Divorces Asked

Matthew T. Wiseman v. Alicia R. Wiseman.

Santina Brainard v. Christopher Brainard.

Jennifer Haines v. Paul Haines.

Phillip M. Natale v. Molly M. Natale.

Frank Cangemi v. Teri Cangemi.

Matthew S. Schneider v. Jennifer D. Schneider.

Mary E. Patrone v. Anthony Patrone.

DOCKETS

Sam Lamancusa v. Angeline Butler et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Andrew Davis et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Nicol Williams et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael H. Fisher et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Louis Hill et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust, N.A. v. Cameron E. Dodrill et al, foreclosure.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. James R. Scher Fiduciary et al, foreclosure.

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC v. Christopher J. Burke et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Charrae L. Herron et al, foreclosure.

American Advisors Group v. Janet Jordan et al, foreclosure.

Kondaur Capital Corp. v. Steven M. Mizner et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Rebecca E. Corsale et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Josh R. Stone et al, foreclosure.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Kelly Skebe, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Edward Eve, other civil.

Sakeena J. Alikhan et al v. Kmart Corp. et al, other civil.

Dominic Palermo v. Anna M. Palermo, other civil.

Bank of America N.A. v. Albert A. Starcher, other civil.

Baker Hughes Oilfield Operations LLC v. PAC Drilling O&G LLC et al, other civil.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Michael L. Raymond, other civil.

Orange Village Care Center Inc. v. Daniel Letson, other civil.

Credit Acceptance v. Mitchell Powell et al, other civil.

Betty A. Vucco v. Juliana Dejanovic et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA, N.A. v. Rodney McDaniels, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA, N.A. v. Shelley A. Mayle, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Edward L. Smith, other civil.

Katrina D. Robinson et al v. Safe Auto Insurance Co. , other torts.

Barbara Huffman v. Sheri A. Creech et al, other torts.

Adell Dukes v. Agree Auto Sales, Inc., other torts.

Harvey Stassinis et al v. Susan M. Dorsey, other torts.

John S. Karash v. Sarah Morrison Admin et al, workers compensation.

Alicia J. Goett v. Walmart Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Shannon Shelton v. General Motors Corp. et al, workers’ compensation.

John A. Gaston v. NMC Metals Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

State V. Advanced Computer and Com Inc., money.

State v. Bella Installations LTD, money.

State v. Cynthia L. Courtney, money.

State v. Ronald D. Cramer, money.

State v. Amy M. Dukes, money.

State v. Mary L. Harris, money.

State v. Brian Hillier, money.

State v. Grabosky Hollingsworth et al, money.

State v. Donald Kromer, Jr., money.

State v. Teresa McBride, money.

State v. Erica Olson, money.

State v. Quality Care Home Health Services, LLC, money.

State v. Qiana Shaw, money.

State v. Michelle R. Sigley, money.

State v. Daniel Snipes, money.

State v. Helen Speier, money.

State v. Team Torres Transportation & Hauling, LLC, money.

State v. Tristan Thomas, money.

State v. VEC Systems, Inc., money.

Capital One Bank USA, N.A. v. Bryan Calai, money.

Howland Plaza Ownership v. Ozone Holdings, Inc. et al, money.

Cortland Savings & Banking v. Frank A. Mahramas, money.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. April R. Evans, money.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union, Inc. v. Robert F. Navarra, Jr., money.

MAHONING COUNTY

New Complaints

Timothy P. Compton v. New Lease on Life et al, jury demand.

Elizabeth Bowles v. University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center et al, professional tort.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. David Kopnitsky et al, complaint.

Louis Deszaran, Jr. v. Mark A. Johnson et al, other torts.

Zurich American Insurance Co. v. RWJ Corp., jury demand.

City of Youngstown v. Antron Naze, complaint.

Jacqueline Herman v. William Kovachik et al, jury demand.

Billie Jo Baker v. John R. Madison, M.D. et al, complaint for medical malpractice.

Salvatore Sorice et al v. Catalina A. Currier et al, other torts.

John Bingham v. Corecivic of Tennessee, LLC et al, notice of appeal.

Carolyn D. Gillespie et al v. Tammy M. Daughtery, jury demand.

Home Savings Bank v. Alisha D. Quinn et al, foreclosure.

Home Savings Bank v. David R. Sherwood et al, foreclosure.

The Huntington National Bank v. James W. Horvath et al, money and foreclosure.

Chris Chapman v. Mark I. Verkhlin et al, jury demand.

Daniel A. Mazzocco v. Poland Concret Prod, Inc. et al, notice of appeal.

Roy Henry Weamer v. Linda A. Carnahan et al, jury demand.

The Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Argelio Santos et al, foreclosure.

Regional Acceptance Corp. v. Clarence H. Smith et al, complaint.

The Winkle Electric Co. , Inc. v. Midlands Technologies, Inc. et al, complaint.

The Huntington National Bank v. Patrick Rovnak et al, foreclosure.

Janet Young v. Debra A. Kostelic, jury demand.

Leroy E. Braxton v. Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. , amended complaint.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Randall Grant, complaint.

Christian Carlos v. Dumitru Iures, jury demand.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Robert C. Cavalier et al, foreclosure.

Donald A. Simmons et al v. Kuntz Properties, Inc., complaint.

Apostolos Sisalouis et al v. David M. Fitch et al, other torts.

US Bank National Association v. Christopher J. Connelly et al, foreclosure.

BMI Federal Credit Union v. Patrick A. Reed et al, money.

Daniel Yemma v. John Buggs et al, delinquent taxes.

Daniel Yemma v. unknown surviving spouse of Rethea Lee Blackshear, delinquent taxes.

Briarfield Manor, LLC v. Diane Ellinos et al, complaint.

Lennie Davenport et al v. Ohio High School Athletic Association, complaint.

Julian Johnson v. The Ohio High School Athletic Associate et al, complaint.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Shanae Adams, complaint.

Joseph and Melissa Protain v. Energy Wise Home Improvements, jury demand.

Linda Scott v. Schenley Management, Inc. et al, appeal.

Capital One Bank USA v. Penney Socha, money.

ARS Recycling Systems, LLC v. Elite Contractors, Inc., complaint.

John Wirtz v. Town One Realty et al, complaint.

Karen Pitzulo v. Theresa Lyons et al, complaint.

Daniel Yemma v. James G. Hagelis et al, delinquent taxes.

Daniel Yemma v. Willie James Young, Jr. et al, delinquent taxes.

CadleRock Joint Venture, L.P. v. Brett P. Gaylord et al, foreclosure.

Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Reiko L. McCann, complaint.

US Bank Trust, N.A. v. Edward W. Riley et al, foreclosure.

Travis Vancel et al v. Hercules LED et al, complaint.

Unlimitcomp, LLC v. Great Lakes Telcom, LTD, complaint.

US Bank Trust, N.A. v. Michael Manning et al, foreclosure.

City of Youngstown v. Leonard R. Huggins, complaint.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Corrine L. Sanderson et al, foreclosure.

Benny Sims v. Youngstown OH Hospital Co LLC et al, appeal.

Youngstown State University v. Nickeia L. Williams, complaint.

Capital One Bank USA, N.A. v. Alison Rivera, complaint.