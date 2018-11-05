YEARS AGO FOR NOV. 5

Today is Monday, Nov. 5, the 309th day of 2018. There are 56 days left in the year.

On this date in:

1605:” The “Gunpowder Plot” failed as Guy Fawkes is seized before he could blow up the English Parliament.

1911: Aviator Calbraith P. Rodgers arrives in Pasadena, Calif., completing the first transcontinental airplane trip in 49 days.

1935: Parker Brothers begins marketing the board game “Monopoly.”

1940: President Franklin D. Roosevelt wins an unprecedented third term in office as he defeats Republican challenger Wendell L. Willkie.

1968: Republican Richard M. Nixon wins the presidency, defeating Democratic Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and American Independent candidate George C. Wallace.

1974: Democrat Ella T. Grasso is elected governor of Connecticut, becoming the first woman to win a gubernatorial office without succeeding her husband.

1987: Supreme Court nominee Douglas H. Ginsburg admits using marijuana several times in the 1960s and ’70s, calling it a mistake. (Ginsburg ended up withdrawing his nomination.)

1994: Former President Ronald Reagan discloses he has Alzheimer’s disease.

2009: A shooting rampage at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas leaves13 people dead.

2017: A gunman armed with an assault rifle opens fire in a small South Texas church, killing more than two dozen people.

1993: Despite a goal set lower than a year earlier, the Youngstown/Mahoning Valley United Way campaign falls $50,000 short of its $3.1 million target.

The Edward J. DeBartolo Corp. will designate as smoking and nonsmoking certain parts of its malls, including the Southern Park Mall.

A Connecticut management consultant advises Kmart Corp. to build a superstore on a site just east of Eastwood Mall despite the refusal of Howland Township trustees to approve a tax abatement for the project.

1978: Fred DeLuca, manager of Youngstown Municipal Airport, says he will fight to avoid the airport’s losing its scheduled trunk airline service.

U.S. Rep. Charles J. Carney, D-19th, spent $49,569 in October in his re-election bid, compared with $36,760 spent by his Republican challenger, Lyle Williams, a Trumbull County commissioner.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency faces a dilemma over whether to force the state’s power companies to use high-sulfur Ohio coal, which will drive up electricity costs because of pollution controls, or discourage the use of Ohio coal, which would put thousands of miners out of work.

1968: Pfc. Robert Stanko, 23, of Campbell suffered a gunshot wound when he attempted to break up a fight among three other men in a bunker in Vietnam. He was a talented musician and formed a group with two of his brothers known as “Brotherly Love.”

Mahoning and Trumbull counties will receive checks from motor-vehicle license revenues, which will bring the total for the year to $111,000 and $154,000 respectively.

A 27-year-old mother, Mrs. Judy Poole, and her three children, Tammy, Stanley and David, die in a fire at their trailer home just south of Brookfield in Trumbull County. Cause of the blaze is under investigation.

1943: The recount in the Youngstown mayoral race is suspended while counting workers in nine precincts appear before the election board to explain irregularities in their reports.

Wallace W. Thornton is named trustee of the board of directors of Butler Institute of American Art, succeeding P.J. Thompson, who resigned due to ill health.

Army pilot Tom Harmon, Michigan’s all-American football player who cheated death in the skies once this year, is reported missing in action over China.