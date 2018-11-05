Testimony continues today in Byrd trial


November 5, 2018 at 9:55a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Testimony is continuing today in the murder trial of Albert Byrd IV, 24, of Wilshire Drive.

Byrd is accused of stabbing Jermaine Donlow, 26, to death Aug. 1 in the Tyrell Avenue apartment of Louanne Johnson, 21.

Johnson was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for her testimony on the case.

The lead investigator on the case, Ron Rodway, a former detective sergeant with the city police department who retired Friday, is currently testifying.

Judge Anthony D'Apolito is hearing the case.

