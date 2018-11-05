Sunday fire may have been started by lawnmower

CHAMPION — No one was injured but investigators believe a devastating fire that destroyed two attached garages and most of a house near the Champion Plaza started because of a recently used lawnmower.

The man living at 4467 Fairgreen Ave. had just finished mowing his lawn, had put the mower in the garage and went across Cleveland Avenue when he noticed fire coming from the garage.

He got his wife and their dog out of the house, and his son attempted to use a hose on the 11:43 a.m. fire Sunday, but the garages were full of items that burned rapidly, said Capt. Dan Moffitt of the Champion Police Department.

The fire destroyed both garages and multiple vehicles, then headed east toward the house and destroyed most of it as well. No dollar amount of damage was available this morning.

The family was aided by the American Red Cross, and about a half dozen area fire departments assisted in fighting the blaze.

Portions of the surrounding roads were closed while the firefighting operation was taking place.

The home and one beside it have been there a long time, Moffitt said. The plaza, which contains a Pizza Joe’s restaurant and other businesses have grown up around it.

The smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

At one point, onlookers could hear explosions from one of the garages. Moffitt said that was apparently caused by propane stored inside.