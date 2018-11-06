State Senate race and local issues are attracting voter interest

By DAVID SKOLNICK

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

While the gubernatorial race is largely driving turnout for this election, there are local contests and issues also generating interest among voters.

Polling locations in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The race between Democrat John Boccieri, an Ohio House member, and Republican Michael Rulli, director of operations for Rulli Bros., for the open 33rd Ohio Senate District seat is attracting interest, election officials in Mahoning and Columbiana counties say. The 33rd District takes in both counties.

“The state Senate race is drawing a lot of excitement and activity from voters,” said Thomas McCabe, Mahoning County Board of Elections deputy director.

“The state Senate race is pretty contested and bringing out voters,” added Adam Booth, Columbiana County Board of Elections director.

In Mahoning County, the race for an open county court judicial seat is also attracting voters, McCabe said.

“There are six candidates in that race and all are running good campaigns and spending money,” he said.

McCabe expects turnout in Mahoning County to be between 52 percent and 54 percent.

Of note on the Columbiana County ballot, Booth said, is a Crestview school district bond issue to build a new pre-kindergarten through grade 12 complex.

If approved, the bond issue will generate $5.2 million with $38 million coming from state funding.

Booth predicts turnout to be about 55 percent in Columbiana County.

In Trumbull County, elections Director Stephanie Penrose said the county commissioner’s race and “some of the local issues” are drawing interest from voters.

Among those local issues, Penrose said, are a Niles school 11.7-mill substitute levy to raise $2.6 million annually, seven charter amendments in Newton Falls and a Brookfield zoning question.

Turnout in Trumbull County, Penrose said, could reach 58 percent.

But the local election officials agree the close governor’s race between Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Rich Cordray is the main reason voters are casting ballots in this election.

Weather is often a key factor in turnout.

While it will be warmer today than typical for this time of the year – with a high expected to reach 62 degrees – it’s not going to be an ideal day to go to the polls, particularly in the morning.

The National Weather Service says showers and a possible thunderstorm are expected before noon, and then a slight chance of showers between noon and 1 p.m.

In the afternoon and early evening, there’s a 70-percent chance of precipitation, and it will be windy with gusts as high as 32 mph, according to the weather service.