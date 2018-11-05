Y'town Dollar General, Family Dollar robbed again Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said two armed men about 9:10 a.m. Sunday got $1,280 cash from the Dollar General at 2023 Market St.

The manager told police she was outside sweeping when two pointed guns at her and told her to get in the store.

They held a gun to her head and forced her to open the safe and also took one of the drawers register before running away. This is the eighth armed robbery of a store since October.

And down the street, for the fourth time since Oct. 14 and at least the sixth time this year, someone overnight broke into the 2224 Market St. Family Dollar.

An officer on patrol about 1 a.m. today discovered a piece of plywood covering a broken window.

Police watched the surveillance video which showed three people get inside about 12:15 a.m. and taking some property before leaving out the front door.