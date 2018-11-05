Police: 2 bodies found in Ohio minivan; man charged with murder
COLUMBUS (AP) — Police says the bodies of a man and woman have been found in a parked minivan in Ohio and a man has been charged with homicide in the slayings.
Columbus police say the bodies were found Sunday afternoon in a city neighborhood and the man and woman appeared to have been beaten. Police say cause of death and positive identifications for the two will have to be confirmed by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.
Court records show 54-year-old John H. Jordan, of Columbus, has been arrested on murder charges in both deaths. Police did not comment on any potential motive.
