Police: 2 bodies found in Ohio minivan; man charged with murder


November 5, 2018 at 7:13p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police says the bodies of a man and woman have been found in a parked minivan in Ohio and a man has been charged with homicide in the slayings.

Columbus police say the bodies were found Sunday afternoon in a city neighborhood and the man and woman appeared to have been beaten. Police say cause of death and positive identifications for the two will have to be confirmed by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

Court records show 54-year-old John H. Jordan, of Columbus, has been arrested on murder charges in both deaths. Police did not comment on any potential motive.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$729900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500