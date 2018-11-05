Nov. 26 begins Ohio's deer-gun hunting season
COLUMBUS — Ohio’s annual youth white-tailed deer hunting season gives young hunters an early opportunity to pursue the state’s most popular big-game animal on Nov. 17-18, and it is open to hunters with a valid youth hunting license and a deer permit.
The deer-gun seasons runs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, and Dec. 15-16. Details about deer hunting rules are available in the 2018-2019 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations, where licenses are sold or at wildohio.gov. Only either-sex permits may be used after Nov. 25, unless hunting in an ODNR Division of Wildlife authorized controlled hunt.
