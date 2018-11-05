New Youngstown Municipal Court judge sworn in today
YOUNGSTOWN — Renee DiSalvo was sworn in this morning as a municipal court judge.
She was picked last month by Gov. John Kasich to fill out the term of former Judge Elizabeth Kobly, who retired last month.
