New Youngstown Municipal Court judge sworn in today


November 5, 2018 at 1:57p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Renee DiSalvo was sworn in this morning as a municipal court judge.

She was picked last month by Gov. John Kasich to fill out the term of former Judge Elizabeth Kobly, who retired last month.

