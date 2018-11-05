Laying of Roses pays tribute to Mahoning soldiers killed in Vietnam War

By Sean Barron

YOUNGSTOWN

When asked to describe some recollections of the late Pfc. Donald M. Dyce, Larry Helle found himself at a loss for words, but his facial expression told a different story.

“He was just a great guy. I don’t know what else to say,” Helle said as his eyes filled with tears.

After regaining his composure, Helle talked about the initial awkwardness he felt after having arrived at Springfield Local High School from New Castle, Pa., late in his freshman year. The normal difficulties associated with adjusting to a new school were soon eased, however, after he met Dyce, who became one of his best friends before enlisting in the Army in April 1969, then completing basic and advanced training at Fort Polk, La.

The two close friends also shared a love of cars, especially Corvettes, said Helle, adding that Dyce encouraged him to go on a date with fellow student Martha Houk, who became Larry’s wife of 48 years.

Those were among the fond memories Larry Helle discussed about Dyce, who was killed Oct. 26, 1969, in the Mekong Delta while serving in the Vietnam War. He was 20.

Dyce, a 1968 Springfield Local High graduate, was among the 100 Mahoning County soldiers killed in action during the Vietnam War who were honored for their service during Sunday afternoon’s annual Laying of the Roses ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Central Square.

Also remembered were three men who are missing in action.

Sponsoring the emotional 90-minute gathering were the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 135, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 472, AMVETS Post 44 and the International Association of Workforce Professionals Youngstown chapter.

“I want him to be remembered as a caring person and someone who was good to young children who lived near me,” added Dyce’s grieving mother, Alice Dyce, 93, of Austintown. “He was a kind person and was very good to me.”

Alice also remembered that her son enjoyed taking a girl who lived next door to the local Dairy Queen. One time, the child became upset when she was unable to sit next to the younger Dyce in the car on the way home, Alice continued.

She also noted that for his service, Donald Dyce was awarded several medals posthumously, including a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star with an Oak Leaf Cluster for valor, a Combat Infantryman’s Badge and Good Conduct Medals.

Loved ones, fellow comrades and members of the Austintown Fitch High School Concert Choir placed one rose next to the memorial for each of the 100 names read aloud. Many saluted or touched the names inscribed while others wept.

The choir also sang the national anthem.

The guest speaker was retired Army Lt. Col. Roderick A. Hosler, who reminded his audience of about 150 that most of the more than 3 million men and women who were in Vietnam had volunteered to serve their country. All made sacrifices, whether they were drafted or enlisted voluntarily, he explained.

“It’s been said that all gave some and some gave all. Those men on the memorial gave all,” said Hosler, adding that three of his classmates were killed in the war.

He also implored attendees to take time to learn more about the 100 local men who made the ultimate sacrifice, such as William B. Mahone of Youngstown, an Air Force combat pilot who was killed Sept. 4, 1967, at age 33 after having been shot down over South Vietnam while conducting a Special Operations mission.

Regardless of the capacity in which the 100 men served, their stories tell of “courage, honor, sacrifice, fear and suffering”, and “they’re more than names on a wall. They’re our sons and brothers and fathers and friends,” he continued.

If remembered in that vein, the men’s legacies will carry on and “live in us,” Hosler said.

More than 58,000 Americans were killed in the war and about 304,000 suffered injuries, including many who returned home with “shattered minds and bodies,” he added.

Also part of the program was a Table of Remembrance set for one person, on which were several items rich in symbolism. They included a white cloth that represented the person’s pure intentions for serving the nation, a lemon slice that stood for the soldier’s bitter fate, salt that was a metaphor for loved ones’ tears, an inverted wine glass indicating the soldier was unable to make a toast and an empty chair that called attention to the soldier’s absence.

Others who placed red roses at the memorial’s base and assisted with setting up the ceremony were Boardman High School seniors Payton Torres, Matthew Welton, Adam Al-Halalmeh and Cameron Maloney, as well as Canfield High School senior Zachary Manteghi. All have enlisted in the Army and are part of the Boardman-based Future Soldiers program.