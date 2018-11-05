NBC says it will stop airing Trump immigrant ad
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC says that "after further review," it will stop airing President Donald Trump's campaign advertisement that featured an immigrant convicted of murder.
The advertisement aired on "Sunday Night Football" and on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" today.
CNN rejected the same ad, declaring it racist. That drew a public rebuke from the president's son, Donald J. Trump Jr.
The advertisement includes footage of Luis Bracamontes, a twice-deported immigrant from Mexico sentenced to death in California for killing two police officers
NBC said in its further review, it recognizes the insensitive nature of the ad.
