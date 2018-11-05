Mother charged with killing Pa. girl, 5, in push down stairs
PARKESBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mother has been charged with killing her 5-year-old daughter by pushing her down a set of stairs onto a concrete landing on Halloween.
Ciara Robinson, 25, faces charges including third-degree murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault and child endangerment.
Chester County prosecutors said emergency responders were called to the Parkesburg home just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday where 5-year-old Amatulah “Amy” McLaughlin had been dead “for some time.”
Prosecutors allege that Robinson became angry and struck the child, then pushed her down the 8- or 9-foot basement stairs. Authorities allege the child also had evidence of past abuse such as extensive bruises, scars, puncture wounds and strike marks over her arms, legs and back.
