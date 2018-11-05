METRO DIGEST | Statewide candidates make final push in Valley

Major statewide candidates make final push in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN

Residents lined up at the Mahoning County Board of Elections Sunday to cast their votes early before the tradition general election day voting on Tuesday.

Also set up outside the Board of Elections were Democrat candidates for governor and lieutenant governor, Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton, incumbent U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, and other Democrat candidates taking a last opportunity to get their messages across to voters during extended voting hours from 1 to 5 p.m.

Other Democratic candidates on hand were state Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, who is competing with Republican Michael Rulli for Ohio’s 33rd District senate seat, and U.S. Rep. Timothy Ryan of Howland, D-13th, who is running for re- election.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, lines of people waiting to vote went from the door and wrapped around the corner down the side walk past the end of the building.

No injuries reported in Liberty duplex fire

LIBERTY

One side of a duplex, both sides of which were occupied, at 205 Colonial Drive in the area of Oakland Drive and Hadley Avenue in Liberty Township was damaged by a kitchen fire shortly after midnight Saturday.

The fire was reported by a neighbor who entered the structure and tried unsuccessfully to put out the grease fire, but said it was out of control, according to the Trumbull County 911 Center records.

No injuries were reported. The Liberty Fire Department responded to the fire.

Man, woman, dog escape Champion fire

CHAMPION

A witness to a house fire near Mahoning and Cleveland avenues in Champion Township just before noon Sunday reported to the Trumbull County 911 Center that a man and a woman, who was carrying a dog, ran from the house apparently escaping injury.

The cause of the blaze, which started in the garage, is unknown. Another witness reported to 911 hearing several loud booms. Portions of Mahoning and Cleveland were shut down while authorities battled the fire.

Assisting the Champion Fire Department were the Champion Police Department and the Howland Fire Department.

Red Lobster offers free food to veterans

YOUNGSTOWN

Red Lobster restaurant has announced it will offer a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Nov. 11-12.

Guests may choose an item from a special menu that includes: sweet chili shrimp, mozzarella sticks, coconut shrimp, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, lobster and langostino pizza, shrimp cocktail, vanilla bean cheesecake, key lime pie, warm apple crostada, chocolate wave and brownie overboard.