UPDATE | Opening statements expected in prostitution case



Published November 5, 2018 at 9:52 a.m.
Updated November 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Opening statements are set for 2 p.m. after a jury was selected today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the human trafficking trial of David Kalna, 38, of Eleanor Avenue.

Kalna also faces compelling prostitution charges.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum is hearing the case.

