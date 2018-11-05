Football hazing yields rape charges for 5 teens in Maryland
DAMASCUS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland high school superintendent says five teens are charged with second-degree rape in connection with hazing involving junior varsity football players.
Citing a Montgomery County police release, news outlets report the sexual assaults took place in a Damascus High School locker room after school on Oct. 31. Five juvenile boys were arrested within two days. Police say there were four juvenile male victims.
A letter from Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Smith says the JV football team forfeited the final game of their season Nov. 1.
It’s unclear whether any team officials have been placed on leave.
Maryland’s juvenile justice system is handling the case. Police are still investigating.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 8, 2016 2:35 p.m.
Lawsuit: Ohio college covered up football team hazing claims
- September 23, 2016 12:09 a.m.
Hazing shuts down small town’s football program
- August 3, 2017 12:10 a.m.
Steubenville's Richmond gets an opportunity at YSU
- January 20, 2017 midnight
Warren teen gets jail time, ordered to pay $56,289 restitution for ‘Dragon Wagon’ fire
- August 17, 2016 9:38 a.m.
Police: Ohio teen social media post shows ’simulated weapon’
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.