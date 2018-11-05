Community tree-planting to remember Dr. Ray Beiersdorfer is Friday
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University’s campus community is invited to participate in a tree-planting ceremony for Dr. Ray Beiersdorfer, distinguished professor of Geological and Environmental Sciences, who died Oct. 11.
Participants are to meet at 3 p.m. Friday on the lawn between Moser and Ward Beecher halls – rain or shine. Wear a Hawaiian shirt to celebrate Dr. Ray’s colorful personality. Witness the planting of a Scarlet Oak in his honor. Acknowledge his academic discipline by bringing a fist-sized rock to place in a circle around the tree. Feel free to paint your rock or write a message on it. All are welcome.
