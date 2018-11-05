College student shot; Cleveland police shoot possible suspect
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland-area police department says a university student was shot and injured when two men apparently tried to rob him, and police later shot and injured a possible suspect in an exchange of gunfire with officers.
University Circle police received a report Saturday night of a 20-year-old man shot near the Case Western Reserve University campus. They say the wounded man was a Case Western student. They didn’t release the identity of the student who was hospitalized in stable condition.
Police Chief Jim Repicky says officers located and pursued two possible suspects. Police say one suspect was arrested and the other was shot when he fired at police and officers returned fire. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
Repicky didn’t identify the suspects, but says they aren’t Case Western students.
