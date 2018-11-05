Annual MathFest on YSU campus for high schoolers is Thursday
YOUNGSTOWN — Each year, the Youngstown State University Department of Mathematics and Statistics sponsors the annual YSU MathFest.
The purpose of the one-day, all-day event, that begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, is to celebrate the beauty and power of mathematics with 350 high-school students from northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
At YSU MathFest, students participate in workshops and competitions. Before YSU MathFest, students have the opportunity to participate in a Statistic Poster Contest.
MathFest will be at the Department of Mathematics and Statistics in the Lincoln Building on campus.
For information visit http://www.math.ysu.edu/~mathfest/.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 14, 2016 midnight
Students have fun with math
- October 13, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Students compete in YSU’s MathFest
- September 4, 2017 midnight
Boccieri expected to announce he’ll run for state Senate
- August 13, 2017 12:03 a.m.
MILESTONES
- August 25, 2017 12:03 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Kids taken from home
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.