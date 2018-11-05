Annual MathFest on YSU campus for high schoolers is Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN — Each year, the Youngstown State University Department of Mathematics and Statistics sponsors the annual YSU MathFest.

The purpose of the one-day, all-day event, that begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, is to celebrate the beauty and power of mathematics with 350 high-school students from northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

At YSU MathFest, students participate in workshops and competitions. Before YSU MathFest, students have the opportunity to participate in a Statistic Poster Contest.

MathFest will be at the Department of Mathematics and Statistics in the Lincoln Building on campus.

For information visit http://www.math.ysu.edu/~mathfest/.