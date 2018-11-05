Alli to be appointed full-time Lowellville police chief tonight


November 5, 2018 at 5:25p.m.

LOWELLVILLE — The village will appoint Elrico “Rick” Alli as the city’s full-time police chief during a special council session tonight, pending council’s approval.

Alli was named interim police chief in 2016 after the resignation of then chief Richard Jamrozik amid allegations he had beaten and threatened his girlfriend.

