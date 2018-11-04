TRUMBULL CO.

COMMISSIONER

XFrank S. Fuda (D)* YNiki Frenchko YMary E. Williams (R)

AUDITOR

YAdrian S. Biviano (D)*

CORONER

(Unexpired term) YThomas James (D)*

STATE REP (63RD)

XGlenn W. Holmes (D)* YJim Hughes (R)

STATE REP (64TH)

XMichael J. O’Brien (D)* YMartha Yoder (R)

COMMON PLEAS COURT

(Jan. 1, 2019 term) YRonald J. Rice* (Jan. 3, 2019 term) YAndrew D. Logan*

DOMESTIC RELATIONS COURT

(Jan. 1, 2019 term)SFlbYSandra Stabile Harwood* (Jan. 3, 2019 term)SFlbYSamuel F. Bluedorn YSarah Thomas Kovoor

COUNTY COURT

Eastern District YMarty Nosich

APPELLATE COURT

11TH DISTRICT (2/9/19 term) YMatt Lynch YDarya Klammer (2/10/19 term) YCasey O’Brien YMary Jane Trapp

ISSUES

BAZETTA: A 3-mill additional levy for five years for roads and bridges. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

BLOOMFIELD: A 0.7-mill replacement tax for five years for current expenses. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

BRISTOL SCHOOLS: A 0.7-mill additional tax for five years for safety and security. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

BROOKFIELD SCHOOLS: A 1.9-mill additional tax for five years for repairs and construction. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

BROOKFIELD: A zoning plan establishing land-use zones. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

CHAMPION: A 1.2-mill renewal for five years for maintaining fire equipment. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

FARMINGTON: A 2.5-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for street and bridge repair and resurfacing. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

GUSTAVUS: A 1-mill tax renewal for five years for maintaining and operating cemeteries. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

GUSTAVUS: A 2.8-mill renewal tax for four year for maintaining fire services. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

HARTFORD: A 2-mill renewal tax for five years for police vehicles and communications. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP: A 3.5-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for police services. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

JOHNSTON: A 2-mill renewal tax for five years for fire services. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

LABRAE SCHOOLS: A 3-mill renewal levy for five years for renovating and equipping school sites. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

LAKEVIEW SCHOOLS: A 3.2-mill renewal levy for five years for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

LIBERTY SCHOOLS: A 3.7-mill renewal levy for five years for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

LIBERTY: A replacement of 1.25 mills of an existing tax and an increase of 1.25 mills for 12 years for general construction. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

MAPLEWOOD SCHOOLS: A 5-mill renewal for five years for renovating and remodeling. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

MECCA: A 1-mill additional tax for five years for current expenses. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

NEWTON: A 0.5-mill renewal for five years for cemetery maintenance. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

NEWTON FALLS JFD: A 2.5-mill renewal for five years for providing emergency medical service. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

NEWTON FALLS: A charter amendment to raise the salary of the mayor by 1.5 percent. YFor the amendment YAgainst the amendment

NEWTON FALLS: A 2-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for roads and bridges. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

NILES SCHOOLS: An 11.7-mill substitute levy for a continuing period of time for necessary requirements. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

SOUTHINGTON SCHOOLS: A 3.85-mill renewal levy for four years for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

SOUTHINGTON: A 1-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for the fire department and EMS protection. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

WARREN TOWNSHIP: A 1.5-mill renewal for five years for police vehicles and communications. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

WEST FARMINGTON: A 6.6-mill renewal for five years for operating expenses. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

LIQUOR OPTIONS

Girard PRECINCT 4C: Sunday sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Trumbull Grocery, 421 Trumbull Ave. YYes YNo

HUBBARD PRECINCT 1B: Sunday sale of spirituous liquor at Eagle Grille and Tavern, 29 N. Main St. YYes YNo

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP PRECINCT A: Sunday sale of beer at Brookfield Sunoco, 1837 Brookfield Road. YYes YNo

JOHNSTON PRECINCT B: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Quinn’s Johnston Market, 6210 Youngstown-Kingsville Road. YYes YNo

WARREN PRECINCT 4D: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Cruise Thru, 452 Elm Road. YYes YNo

Source: Election board