TRUMBULL CO.
TRUMBULL CO.
COMMISSIONER
XFrank S. Fuda (D)* YNiki Frenchko YMary E. Williams (R)
AUDITOR
YAdrian S. Biviano (D)*
CORONER
(Unexpired term) YThomas James (D)*
STATE REP (63RD)
XGlenn W. Holmes (D)* YJim Hughes (R)
STATE REP (64TH)
XMichael J. O’Brien (D)* YMartha Yoder (R)
COMMON PLEAS COURT
(Jan. 1, 2019 term) YRonald J. Rice* (Jan. 3, 2019 term) YAndrew D. Logan*
DOMESTIC RELATIONS COURT
(Jan. 1, 2019 term)SFlbYSandra Stabile Harwood* (Jan. 3, 2019 term)SFlbYSamuel F. Bluedorn YSarah Thomas Kovoor
COUNTY COURT
Eastern District YMarty Nosich
APPELLATE COURT
11TH DISTRICT (2/9/19 term) YMatt Lynch YDarya Klammer (2/10/19 term) YCasey O’Brien YMary Jane Trapp
ISSUES
BAZETTA: A 3-mill additional levy for five years for roads and bridges. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
BLOOMFIELD: A 0.7-mill replacement tax for five years for current expenses. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
BRISTOL SCHOOLS: A 0.7-mill additional tax for five years for safety and security. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
BROOKFIELD SCHOOLS: A 1.9-mill additional tax for five years for repairs and construction. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
BROOKFIELD: A zoning plan establishing land-use zones. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
CHAMPION: A 1.2-mill renewal for five years for maintaining fire equipment. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
FARMINGTON: A 2.5-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for street and bridge repair and resurfacing. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
GUSTAVUS: A 1-mill tax renewal for five years for maintaining and operating cemeteries. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
GUSTAVUS: A 2.8-mill renewal tax for four year for maintaining fire services. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
HARTFORD: A 2-mill renewal tax for five years for police vehicles and communications. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
HUBBARD TOWNSHIP: A 3.5-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for police services. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
JOHNSTON: A 2-mill renewal tax for five years for fire services. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
LABRAE SCHOOLS: A 3-mill renewal levy for five years for renovating and equipping school sites. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
LAKEVIEW SCHOOLS: A 3.2-mill renewal levy for five years for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
LIBERTY SCHOOLS: A 3.7-mill renewal levy for five years for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
LIBERTY: A replacement of 1.25 mills of an existing tax and an increase of 1.25 mills for 12 years for general construction. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
MAPLEWOOD SCHOOLS: A 5-mill renewal for five years for renovating and remodeling. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
MECCA: A 1-mill additional tax for five years for current expenses. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
NEWTON: A 0.5-mill renewal for five years for cemetery maintenance. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
NEWTON FALLS JFD: A 2.5-mill renewal for five years for providing emergency medical service. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
NEWTON FALLS: A charter amendment to raise the salary of the mayor by 1.5 percent. YFor the amendment YAgainst the amendment
NEWTON FALLS: A 2-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for roads and bridges. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
NILES SCHOOLS: An 11.7-mill substitute levy for a continuing period of time for necessary requirements. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
SOUTHINGTON SCHOOLS: A 3.85-mill renewal levy for four years for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
SOUTHINGTON: A 1-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for the fire department and EMS protection. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
WARREN TOWNSHIP: A 1.5-mill renewal for five years for police vehicles and communications. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
WEST FARMINGTON: A 6.6-mill renewal for five years for operating expenses. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
LIQUOR OPTIONS
Girard PRECINCT 4C: Sunday sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Trumbull Grocery, 421 Trumbull Ave. YYes YNo
HUBBARD PRECINCT 1B: Sunday sale of spirituous liquor at Eagle Grille and Tavern, 29 N. Main St. YYes YNo
HUBBARD TOWNSHIP PRECINCT A: Sunday sale of beer at Brookfield Sunoco, 1837 Brookfield Road. YYes YNo
JOHNSTON PRECINCT B: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Quinn’s Johnston Market, 6210 Youngstown-Kingsville Road. YYes YNo
WARREN PRECINCT 4D: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Cruise Thru, 452 Elm Road. YYes YNo
Source: Election board
More like this from vindy.com
- November 4, 2018 midnight
MAHONING CO.
- November 6, 2016 midnight
TRUMBULL CO.
- November 6, 2016 midnight
MAHONING COUNTY RACES AND ISSUES ON GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT
- November 5, 2017 midnight
TRUMBULL CO.
- November 9, 2016 midnight
TRUMBULL CO.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.