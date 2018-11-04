The candidates, issues and liquor options that will appear on the on the general-election ballot
The candidates, issues and liquor options that will appear on the on the general-election ballot Tuesday. An * denotes incumbents. An X denotes The Vindicator endorsement.
OHIO
ISSUE 1
A constitutional amendment to reduce penalties for crimes of obtaining, possessing, and using illegal drugs. Shall the amendment be approved? yYes XNo
GOVERNOR
XRichard Cordray (D) yMike DeWine (R) yConstance Gadell-Newton (G) yTravis M. Irvine (L)
SECRETARY OF STATE
yKathleen Clyde (D) yFrank LaRose (R) yDustin R. Nanna (L)
ATTORNEY GENERAL
ySteve Dettelbach (D) XDave Yost (R)
TREASURER
yRob Richardson Jr. (D) yRobert Sprague (R)
AUDITOR
yRobert C. Coogan (L) yKeith Faber (R) yZack Space (D)
SUPREME COURT
(Jan. 1, 2019 term) yCraig Baldwin XMichael P. Donnelly
(Jan. 2, 2019 term) XMary DeGenaro* yMelody J. Stewart
U.S. SENATE
XSherrod Brown (D)* yJim Renacci (R)
U.S. HOUSE
6TH DISTRICT XBill Johnson (R)* yShawna Roberts (D) 13TH DISTRICT yChris DePizzo (R) XTim Ryan (D)*
Source: Election boards, Ohio Secretary of State
