The candidates, issues and liquor options that will appear on the on the general-election ballot Tuesday. An * denotes incumbents. An X denotes The Vindicator endorsement.

OHIO

ISSUE 1

A constitutional amendment to reduce penalties for crimes of obtaining, possessing, and using illegal drugs. Shall the amendment be approved? yYes XNo

GOVERNOR

XRichard Cordray (D) yMike DeWine (R) yConstance Gadell-Newton (G) yTravis M. Irvine (L)

SECRETARY OF STATE

yKathleen Clyde (D) yFrank LaRose (R) yDustin R. Nanna (L)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

ySteve Dettelbach (D) XDave Yost (R)

TREASURER

yRob Richardson Jr. (D) yRobert Sprague (R)

AUDITOR

yRobert C. Coogan (L) yKeith Faber (R) yZack Space (D)

SUPREME COURT

(Jan. 1, 2019 term) yCraig Baldwin XMichael P. Donnelly

(Jan. 2, 2019 term) XMary DeGenaro* yMelody J. Stewart

U.S. SENATE

XSherrod Brown (D)* yJim Renacci (R)

U.S. HOUSE

6TH DISTRICT XBill Johnson (R)* yShawna Roberts (D) 13TH DISTRICT yChris DePizzo (R) XTim Ryan (D)*

Source: Election boards, Ohio Secretary of State