BUSINESS DIGEST || Shopping and yoga

Shopping and yoga

YOUNGSTOWN

Namaste in the YO and the Youngstown Flea announced they will have a collaborative event Nov. 11 in the Watson & Tressel Training Site at Youngstown State University.

Namaste in the YO is a free yoga event. The Youngstown Flea brings together a community of artisans to showcase their goods to create a shopping experience for the community.

Shopping will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Yoga will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Register for yoga at namaste18.ticketleap.com. The venue is located at 651 Elm St.

Bank presentation

COLUMBUS

Huntington Bancshares Inc. will participate at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2018 conference Monday.

Stephen Steinour, chairman, president and CEO, and Howell McCullough, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present to analysts and investors.

They will discuss business and financial performance and strategies, and the presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Plumbing contract

YOUNGSTOWN

Komar Anchor Plumbing & Drain Service, a full-service residential and commercial plumbing contractor, has been chosen to install the plumbing during construction of the new Culver’s Restaurant in Macedonia, the company announced.

Culver’s is a restaurant chain. The new franchise location is being built at the Crossings at Golden Links plaza.

Komar Anchor is installing the plumbing in the 4,000-square-foot location.

“We are honored to have been chosen to complete another large-scale commercial plumbing project in our local area. We can’t wait for the opening of this location so we can try their famous ButterBurger,” said Thaddeus Smith, of Komar Anchor.

New U-Haul dealer

SALEM

U-Haul Co. of Massachusetts and Ohio Inc. recently announced that Mary’s Storage Center, located at 13655 Benton Road, has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Salem community.

Mary’s Storage Center will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 234-564-4479 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Salem-OH-44460/006031/.

Bank achievement

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings Bank announced its Premier Wealth Management Group has reached more than $775 million in assets under management.

Led by Denise Penz, executive director of wealth management, the Home Savings Premier Wealth Management Group provides clients with a full spectrum of investment management, trust administration, estate planning, employee retirement plan, brokerage services and private banking.

“As a community bank, Home Savings clients receive personalized service from a local, experienced team that understands the market, gets to know their clients and makes decisions locally in the best interest of their clients,” Penz said.