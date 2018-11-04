No suspects in two Youngstown shootings

YOUNGSTOWN

Police have no suspects in separate shootings Saturday in Youngstown that left one man dead and another in critical condition in the hospital.

The homicide occurred shortly after midnight in the 800 block of Parkview Avenue. The victim is a 27-year-old male, whose name is not being released pending notification of next-of-kin by the Mahoning County coroner.

Neither has the name of the male victim, 21, of the second shooting that occurred at about 2 p.m. on Parkwood Avenue in which the victim was shot in the chest.

Police, who are looking for two male juveniles in the Parkwood shooting, said it appears to stem from an argument or robbery.

Authorities also said the Parkwood shooting has no connection to the homicide on Parkview.