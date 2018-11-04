MILESTONES

HONORS

Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr. of Mahoning County Probate Court has been recognized by two Mahoning Valley organizations for his work and contribution to the individuals they serve.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Retirement Services Inc. awarded Judge Rusu with its Outstanding Senior Advocate Award. The award honors individuals who demonstrate an exceptional effort to assist seniors through professional, volunteer or civic activities.

The judge also received the Dee Elias Award given by Help Network of Northeast Ohio. This award is given to individuals or organizations for their outstanding service to Help Network in the field of human services or law enforcement. Judge Rusu was recognized for his role as guardian of the many wards under guardianship in his court. Help Network recognized Judge Rusu for being a caring and compassionate advocate for his wards, which embodied the legacy of Dee Elias, former executive director of Help Network, in whose name the award was created.

Milestones is a regular Sunday feature in The Vindicator. Articles must be submitted within 30 days of the Milestone event. Include a stamped, self-addressed envelope if you want a picture returned. Pictures also may be picked up at the paper’s Front Street facility at the security guard station. Send items to: Milestones, c/o The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown 44501, or by email to news@vindy.com and put “Milestones” in the subject line.