MAHONING CO.

STATE SENATE (33rd)

yJohn Boccieri (D) yMichael A. Rulli (R)

STATE REP (58TH)

XMichele Lepore-Hagan* (D) yDavid T. Simon (R)

STATE REP (59TH)

yDon Manning (R) XEric Ungaro (D)

COMMISSIONER

yRick Barron (R) yCarol Rimedio-Righetti (D)*

AUDITOR

yRalph T. Meacham (R)*

COMMON PLEAS JUDGE

(Jan. 1, 2019 term) yAnthony Donofrio

County Court Judge

(Jan. 1, 2019 term) yScott D. Hunter*

County Court Judge

(Jan. 2, 2019 term) yJoseph M. Houser*

County Court Judge

(Term starting Jan. 3, 2019) yA. Ross Douglass yMatt Gambrel yChristopher Sammarone XJ.P. Morgan yKathy McNabb Welsh yKelly Johns yMolly Johnson

APPELLATE COURT (7TH)

(Feb. 9, 2019 term) yKathleen Bartlett* XDavid A. D’Apolito

ISSUES

MENTAL HEALTH & RECOVERY BOARD: A 1.35-mill levy – a 0.85-mill renewal and a 0.5-mill increase – for five years for current expenses. XFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

CHILDREN SERVICES: A 1.85-mill, 5-year renewal levy for care and placement of children. XFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

AUSTINTOWN: A 3.2-mill levy – a 2.4-mill replacement and a 0.8-mill increase – levy for police services. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

BEAVER: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. yYes yNo

BEAVER: A 1-mill, 5-year additional levy for the fire department. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

BERLIN: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. yYes yNo

BOARDMAN: A 0.6-mill levy – a 0.3-mill renewal and a 0.3-mill increase – for park purposes. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

CAMPBELL: Renewal of a 1-percent income tax for five years. yFor the income tax yAgainst the income tax

CANFIELD: A charter amendment to restrict council members, including current ones, from serving more than four consecutive terms. yFor the amendment yAgainst the amendment

CANFIELD: A charter amendment to have council members, starting with the 2019 general election, elected to four-year terms. yFor the amendment yAgainst the amendment

COITSVILLE: A 2-mill additional levy for fire protection for a continuing period of time. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

ELLSWORTH: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. yYes yNo

GREEN: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. yYes yNo

JACKSON: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. yYes yNo

JACKSON: A 1.5-mill additional levy for a continuous period of time for the police department. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

POLAND TOWNSHIP: A 2.03-mill, 7-year additional levy for streets and bridges. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

SEBRING: A 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for recreational purposes. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

SMITH: A 1-mill, 5-year additional levy for current expenses. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

STRUTHERS: A 3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for streets and bridges. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

WESTERN RESERVE JFD: A 1-mill additional levy for a continuous period of time for fire services. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

BOARDMAN SCHOOLS: A 2.4-mill, 10-year renewal levy for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

POLAND SCHOOLS: A 2.65-mill, 5-year renewal levy for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

SOUTH RANGE SCHOOLS: An 8.8-mill, 10-year renewal levy for 10 years to avoid an operating deficit. XFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy

WEST BRANCH SCHOOLS: A 0.5-percent, 5-year additional earned income tax. yFor the income tax yAgainst the income tax

YOUNGSTOWN: Amendment eliminating term limits for city council members. yFor the amendment XAgainst the amendment

YOUNGSTOWN: Amendment eliminating term limits for city council president. yFor the amendment yAgainst the amendment

YOUNGSTOWN: Amendment to enact Drinking Water Protection Bill of Rights. yFor the amendment XAgainst the amendment

LIQUOR OPTIONS

AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 13: Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Fabulous Times, 3681 Connecticut Ave. yYes yNo

AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 19: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Marino’s, 5423 Mahoning Ave. yYes yNo

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 2: Weekly sale of spirituous liquor at Fire Fox Cafe, 7393 California Ave. yYes yNo

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 3: Weekly sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Pho Saigon, 6532 South Ave. yYes yNo BOARDMAN PRECINCT 3: Sunday sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Pho Saigon. yYes yNo

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 29: Weekly sale of beer at Roxbury Pizza, 558 E. Western Reserve Road. yYes yNo BOARDMAN PRECINCT 29: Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Roxbury Pizza. yYes yNo

ELLSWORTH PRECINCT 2: Weekly sale of wine, mixed beverages at Ellsworth Sunoco, 11025 Akron-Canfield Road. yYes yNo ELLSWORTH PRECINCT 2: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Ellsworth Sunoco. yYes yNo

Source: Election board