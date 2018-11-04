MAHONING CO.
STATE SENATE (33rd)
yJohn Boccieri (D) yMichael A. Rulli (R)
STATE REP (58TH)
XMichele Lepore-Hagan* (D) yDavid T. Simon (R)
STATE REP (59TH)
yDon Manning (R) XEric Ungaro (D)
COMMISSIONER
yRick Barron (R) yCarol Rimedio-Righetti (D)*
AUDITOR
yRalph T. Meacham (R)*
COMMON PLEAS JUDGE
(Jan. 1, 2019 term) yAnthony Donofrio
County Court Judge
(Jan. 1, 2019 term) yScott D. Hunter*
County Court Judge
(Jan. 2, 2019 term) yJoseph M. Houser*
County Court Judge
(Term starting Jan. 3, 2019) yA. Ross Douglass yMatt Gambrel yChristopher Sammarone XJ.P. Morgan yKathy McNabb Welsh yKelly Johns yMolly Johnson
APPELLATE COURT (7TH)
(Feb. 9, 2019 term) yKathleen Bartlett* XDavid A. D’Apolito
ISSUES
MENTAL HEALTH & RECOVERY BOARD: A 1.35-mill levy – a 0.85-mill renewal and a 0.5-mill increase – for five years for current expenses. XFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
CHILDREN SERVICES: A 1.85-mill, 5-year renewal levy for care and placement of children. XFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
AUSTINTOWN: A 3.2-mill levy – a 2.4-mill replacement and a 0.8-mill increase – levy for police services. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
BEAVER: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. yYes yNo
BEAVER: A 1-mill, 5-year additional levy for the fire department. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
BERLIN: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. yYes yNo
BOARDMAN: A 0.6-mill levy – a 0.3-mill renewal and a 0.3-mill increase – for park purposes. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
CAMPBELL: Renewal of a 1-percent income tax for five years. yFor the income tax yAgainst the income tax
CANFIELD: A charter amendment to restrict council members, including current ones, from serving more than four consecutive terms. yFor the amendment yAgainst the amendment
CANFIELD: A charter amendment to have council members, starting with the 2019 general election, elected to four-year terms. yFor the amendment yAgainst the amendment
COITSVILLE: A 2-mill additional levy for fire protection for a continuing period of time. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
ELLSWORTH: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. yYes yNo
GREEN: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. yYes yNo
JACKSON: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. yYes yNo
JACKSON: A 1.5-mill additional levy for a continuous period of time for the police department. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
POLAND TOWNSHIP: A 2.03-mill, 7-year additional levy for streets and bridges. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
SEBRING: A 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for recreational purposes. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
SMITH: A 1-mill, 5-year additional levy for current expenses. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
STRUTHERS: A 3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for streets and bridges. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
WESTERN RESERVE JFD: A 1-mill additional levy for a continuous period of time for fire services. yFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
BOARDMAN SCHOOLS: A 2.4-mill, 10-year renewal levy for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
POLAND SCHOOLS: A 2.65-mill, 5-year renewal levy for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
SOUTH RANGE SCHOOLS: An 8.8-mill, 10-year renewal levy for 10 years to avoid an operating deficit. XFor the tax levy yAgainst the tax levy
WEST BRANCH SCHOOLS: A 0.5-percent, 5-year additional earned income tax. yFor the income tax yAgainst the income tax
YOUNGSTOWN: Amendment eliminating term limits for city council members. yFor the amendment XAgainst the amendment
YOUNGSTOWN: Amendment eliminating term limits for city council president. yFor the amendmentSFlbXAgainst the amendment
YOUNGSTOWN: Amendment to enact Drinking Water Protection Bill of Rights. yFor the amendment XAgainst the amendment
LIQUOR OPTIONS
AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 13: Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Fabulous Times, 3681 Connecticut Ave. yYes yNo
AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 19: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Marino’s, 5423 Mahoning Ave. yYes yNo
BOARDMAN PRECINCT 2: Weekly sale of spirituous liquor at Fire Fox Cafe, 7393 California Ave. yYes yNo
BOARDMAN PRECINCT 3: Weekly sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Pho Saigon, 6532 South Ave. yYes yNo BOARDMAN PRECINCT 3: Sunday sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Pho Saigon. yYes yNo
BOARDMAN PRECINCT 29: Weekly sale of beer at Roxbury Pizza, 558 E. Western Reserve Road. yYes yNo BOARDMAN PRECINCT 29: Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Roxbury Pizza. yYes yNo
ELLSWORTH PRECINCT 2: Weekly sale of wine, mixed beverages at Ellsworth Sunoco, 11025 Akron-Canfield Road. yYes yNo ELLSWORTH PRECINCT 2: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Ellsworth Sunoco. yYes yNo
Source: Election board
