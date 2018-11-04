Ky. parks offer discounts to military members and vets

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky State Parks are offering lodging discounts to current and former members of the military through the end of March.

A statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said the discounts began Thursday and apply to active-duty military, veterans, National Guard members and reservists.

Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland said the discount is a way to show appreciation for those who have served their country.

With the discount, lodge rooms at most resort parks start at $59.95 a night and one-bedroom cottages start at $79.95.

There are 17 state resort parks that offer golf, fishing, hiking on scenic trails, beautiful scenery and restaurants.

Frank Lloyd Wright Wisconsin theater to be restored

SPRING GREEN, Wis.

A theater at Frank Lloyd Wright’s 800-acre Taliesin estate in Wisconsin will undergo an $867,000, two-year restoration.

A $320,000 Save America’s Treasures grant from the National Park Service, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Taliesin Preservation will be funding the restoration of the 120-year-old Hillside Theatre, The Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Public performances are held at the theater from May through early October.

The project will allow for more events on the property and bring in more people, said Ryan Hewson, the preservation manager of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, which owns Taliesin.

Forest Service plans shuttle service to Hanging Lake

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.

The U.S. Forest Service has partnered with the city of Glenwood Springs to offer a seasonal shuttle service and a year-round reservation system to a popular Colorado tourist destination.

The Post Independent reports the Forest Service says details of the transportation and reservation systems for Hanging Lake are still being worked out, but it expects shuttles to begin running in May 2019.

According to the Forest Service, the number of daily visitors to the scenic lake in Glenwood Canyon will be capped at 615 people under the Hanging Lake Management Plan, which has been in the works for years.

The Forest Service says the plan aims to better protect resources, manage vehicle and pedestrian congestion, and improve safety.

Va. museum displays paintings of aviation combat artist

NORFOLK, Va.

A museum in Virginia is displaying the paintings of an aviation combat artist from World War I.

The Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk said in a statement that it started showing the paintings of Henri Farr in late September. They’ll be on display until late January.

The exhibit commemorates the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. The French artist is said to be the first to experience war in the air and depict it on canvas.

The exhibit includes more than 20 paintings and other materials regarding the early days of combat aviation. A scale model of a French fighter plane will be on display early this month.

The Chrysler Museum is presenting the exhibit in partnership with the Military Aviation Museum of Virginia Beach.

