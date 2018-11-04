Governor’s race to drive good voter turnout for this election

David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley election officials expect local voter turnout to be as good – or potentially better – than any gubernatorial general election since 2006.

While there are local races of note and increased interest in voting because of national politics, local election officials say the tight governor’s battle between Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Rich Cordray is the main reason people are voting early and will go to the polls Tuesday.

“We’re seeing a huge amount of interest in the governor’s race,” said Thomas McCabe, deputy director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections. “There’s more interest in this midterm election than we’ve seen in years. It’s a very close race, particularly when you compare it to the 2014 governor’s race” that saw Republican John Kasich soundly defeat Democrat Ed FitzGerald.

McCabe predicts county turnout to be between 52 percent and 54 percent for this election.

In comparison, turnout in Mahoning County for other general elections with the governor on the ballot were 41 percent in 2014, 48 percent in 2010 and 54 percent in 2006.

The 2006 election was the last time the governor’s race didn’t have an incumbent. In that election, Democrat Ted Strickland defeated Republican J. Kenneth Blackwell. Kasich beat Strickland in the 2010 election.

In Trumbull County, turnout could be as high as 58 percent, said Stephanie Penrose, its elections director.

“Having no incumbents in the governor’s race has really helped increase turnout,” she said. “The governor’s race is driving turnout the most.”

In comparison, turnout in Trumbull County was 41 percent in 2014, 50 percent in 2010 and 58 percent in 2006.

Turnout in Columbiana County is expected to be about 55 percent, said Adam Booth, its elections director.

“There appears to be a higher interest level this year,” he said. “It’s because of [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh, midterms, [President Donald] Trump, open seats statewide. Both parties are pretty engaged. The political rhetoric hasn’t died down and is on the forefront of people’s minds.”

In Columbiana County, turnout in 2014 was 42 percent, 48 percent in 2010 and 47 percent in 2006.

In-person early voting is from 1 to 5 p.m. today, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

The Mahoning County board is in Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave. in Youngstown. Trumbull’s board is at 2947 Youngstown Road SE in Warren, and Columbiana County’s board office is at 7989 Dickey Drive in Lisbon.

The polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.